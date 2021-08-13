Cormark Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.92.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

