Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRE. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.71 million and a PE ratio of -55.48. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$8.98 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.83.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

