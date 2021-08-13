Cormark Raises Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$97.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

DCBO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.30.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of TSE:DCBO traded up C$3.76 on Friday, hitting C$89.48. The company had a trading volume of 275,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,398. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.28. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$40.29 and a 1 year high of C$89.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.51.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.