Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $155.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.87 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $623.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.20 million to $647.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $641.50 million, with estimates ranging from $613.12 million to $656.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,986 shares of company stock worth $458,138 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,723 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,071.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 166,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.