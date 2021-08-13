Corteva (CTVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

8/9/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/9/2021 – Corteva had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $2,278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

