Cortex (CTXC) Achieves Market Cap of $38.62 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $38.62 million and approximately $33.18 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00897956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00115528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,820,582 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

