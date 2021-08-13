Cosmo Coin (COSM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,715.00

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 59.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 38% against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $483,646.76 and approximately $2,715.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00887090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

