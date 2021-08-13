Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Increased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.01. 38,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $448.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

