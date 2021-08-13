Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Sells $1,464,358.50 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COST traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.21. 52,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $448.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.