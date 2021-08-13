Covalent Hits One Day Volume of $30.95 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $72.59 million and approximately $30.95 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003147 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 155.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00139406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00153686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.89 or 1.00259302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.79 or 0.00860723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

