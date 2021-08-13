Cowen Downgrades ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) to Market Perform

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of WISH opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,465,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.