CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.32. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 19,915 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

