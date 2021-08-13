Craig J. Aniszewski Sells 28,119 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INN stock remained flat at $$9.11 during trading on Friday. 524,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 228,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

