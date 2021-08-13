Craig J. Aniszewski Sells 28,119 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
INN stock remained flat at $$9.11 during trading on Friday. 524,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 228,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
