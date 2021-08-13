Cranswick (LON:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,200.00

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and last traded at GBX 4,116 ($53.78), with a volume of 4088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,112 ($53.72).

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,022.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Tim Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, for a total transaction of £81,460 ($106,428.01). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,022 ($52.55), for a total value of £583,391.10 ($762,204.21).

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

