Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Tops $128.54 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $128.54 million and $6.29 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $208.53 or 0.00437932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

