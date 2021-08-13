Cream Market Cap Achieves $48,320.72 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Cream has a market capitalization of $48,320.72 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

