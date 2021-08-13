Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

