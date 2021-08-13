Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €15.70 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.41 ($14.59).

FRA TKA opened at €8.54 ($10.04) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.78. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

