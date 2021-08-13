Credit Suisse Group Cuts ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $19.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,465,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,530,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

