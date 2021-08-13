Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target to $27.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

