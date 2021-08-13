Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKHVY remained flat at $$15.06 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $21.16.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

