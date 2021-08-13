Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the July 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 48.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

GLDI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,478. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

