Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,244,454.80 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.
NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.23. 7,693,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
