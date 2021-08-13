Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,244,454.80 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.23. 7,693,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.