Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,687,772 shares of company stock worth $55,131,574.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

