Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

CRCT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

CRCT opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

