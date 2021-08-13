Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $34.51

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $28.91. Cricut shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 39,417 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574 over the last three months.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
