Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 1,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

CRNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $808.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

