Critical Analysis: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 3.28% 251.96% 4.21% Kura Sushi USA -38.38% -59.81% -19.77%

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $3.17 billion 0.74 -$158.71 million ($0.69) -38.33 Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 9.57 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -21.81

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 3 7 1 2.82 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 7 0 3.00

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus target price of $32.32, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Kura Sushi USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

