Critical Comparison: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) vs. AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AG&E and CommScope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CommScope $8.44 billion 0.37 -$573.40 million $1.10 14.03

AG&E has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A CommScope -4.02% 192.26% 3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AG&E and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 1 1 7 0 2.67

CommScope has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.77%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than AG&E.

Summary

CommScope beats AG&E on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

