Critical Comparison: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Abiomed alerts:

This table compares Abiomed and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 16.51% 16.35% 14.55% Pulse Biosciences N/A -190.46% -98.01%

82.1% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abiomed and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 17.25 $225.52 million $4.94 65.22 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.14) -10.96

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Abiomed and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Abiomed currently has a consensus target price of $363.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.98%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Abiomed.

Volatility and Risk

Abiomed has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abiomed beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.