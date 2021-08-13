Critical Contrast: Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.95, meaning that its share price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund 781.32% 1.09% 1.03% FOMO N/A N/A -446.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $3.65 million 10.93 -$22.95 million N/A N/A FOMO $90,000.00 96.24 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund beats FOMO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. We are a Maryland corporation and are registered with the SEC as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This provides the company with certain structural advantages, including public liquidity and a beneficial tax structure. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. provides investment management services to us. Firsthand is led by Kevin Landis, a seasoned technology and cleantech investor with more than 25 years of experience in technology and investment management. Firsthand’s team has been responsible for over $300 million of investments in more than 40 private companies over the past 20 years.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

