Critical Survey: Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) vs. Its Peers

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) is one of 214 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Evaxion Biotech A/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S Competitors 1203 4631 10092 187 2.57

Evaxion Biotech A/S presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 255.71%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.39%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -$15.02 million -5.99 Evaxion Biotech A/S Competitors $602.57 million $28.11 million 39.79

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S Competitors -21,310.47% -130.72% -29.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

