Critical Survey: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) versus QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get VIA optronics alerts:

19.0% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VIA optronics and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.19 -$4.13 million N/A N/A QuickLogic $8.63 million 6.18 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -4.40

VIA optronics has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -2.34% -6.74% -2.84% QuickLogic -111.00% -70.83% -27.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for VIA optronics and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

VIA optronics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.58%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.67%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Summary

VIA optronics beats QuickLogic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.