CROAT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $164,549.26 and approximately $8.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,659,795 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

