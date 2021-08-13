CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $210,955.26 and $35.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 37.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,670,960 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

