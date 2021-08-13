Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8,986.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,986 ($117.40) and last traded at GBX 8,984 ($117.38), with a volume of 6993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,902 ($116.31).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,715.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

