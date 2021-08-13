Crowd Machine Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $55,655.48 and $47.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00885584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

