Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 19,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and development company, which explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The firm holds interest in the following business operations: Leones, Tierra del Fuego, and Chanares Herrados. The company was founded by Hal Kettleson on March 16, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.