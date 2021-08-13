Crown Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,203.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $4,203.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,495.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.26 or 0.01383815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00343169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00116913 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,826,596 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.