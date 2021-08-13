Crust (CRU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001380 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $833.01 or 0.01751972 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

