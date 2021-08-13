Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $399,222.42 and $532.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

