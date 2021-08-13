CryptoBlades (SKILL) One Day Volume Tops $17.14 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $33.16 million and $17.14 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $39.57 or 0.00083415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00140343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.49 or 0.99887984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00852989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 837,932 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.