CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0002

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $842,330.73 and approximately $7,769.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.08 or 0.00899321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00154013 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

