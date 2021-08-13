Cryptobuyer Market Capitalization Tops $104,793.57 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $104,793.57 and $1,775.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptobuyer Profile

XPT is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

