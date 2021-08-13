Crypton Reaches One Day Volume of $24,500.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Crypton has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $389,510.45 and approximately $24,500.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002207 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00139507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,317,847 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

