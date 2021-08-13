Cryptonite 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $329,608.07 and $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.66 or 0.06945170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00389072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.38 or 0.01371933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00134225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00578970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00344850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00300133 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

