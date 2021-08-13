Cryptonovae (YAE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $940,051.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $943,455.32 and $940,051.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00154671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.58 or 1.00098251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00862288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,891,366 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

