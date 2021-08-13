Cryptonovae (YAE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $503,640.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $503,640.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00145319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00153163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,358.44 or 0.99979950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00869707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,750,972 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

