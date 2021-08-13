CSFB Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) a C$60.00 Price Target

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) received a C$60.00 price objective from CSFB in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$56.00. 496,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,741. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

