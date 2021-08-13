CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSRLF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSR to a “buy” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS CSRLF remained flat at $$4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74. CSR has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

